Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Judge to rule on criminal responsibility of man who stabbed two B.C. students
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 22, 2021 4:00 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 22, 2021 at 4:14 am EDT
NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — A British Columbia Supreme Court judge is expected to deliver her decision today over whether a man who stabbed two high school students is not criminally responsible because he had a mental disorder.
Gabriel Klein was convicted last year for the murder of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer and the aggravated assault of her friend in the rotunda of Abbotsford Senior Secondary in 2016.
Klein, who has schizophrenia, applied for a hearing over criminal responsibility as sentencing was set to begin in September and he later testified that he believed he was stabbing a witch and a monster.
His lawyer has argued that he should not be held criminally responsible because he did not have the capacity to appreciate the consequences of his actions or understand that they were wrong.
If the judge dismisses that argument, the case will proceed to sentencing.
If she finds Klein not criminally responsible, his lawyer will ask that his case be sent to the B.C. Review Board to determine the next steps for his confinement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2021.