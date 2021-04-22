Loading articles...

Japan raises emissions cut target to 46% by 2030

Last Updated Apr 22, 2021 at 5:44 am EDT

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga wearing a face mask meets COP26 President Alok Sharma at the prime minister's official residence Monday, April 19, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP)

TOKYO — Japan says it will raise its greenhouse gas emissions reduction target to 46% on 2013 levels from 26%, NHK television reported.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has set a goal to achieve carbon neutrality in Japan by 2050.

Suga on Thursday announced a new target of 46% in emissions reduction by 2030, up from the current 26% from the 2013 levels, NHK said.

The decision comes hours before a virtual climate summit later Thursday hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.

The Associated Press

