Halton mayors call for review of banned outdoor activities

Halton Region is calling on the province to review and reconsider its list of prohibited outdoor activities under the current stay-at-home order.

A statement from Halton’s mayors and regional chair say the policies that discourage safe outdoor activity will not control the spread of COVID-19 and “will harm children and those who do not have access to their own greenspace.”

The region says it stands with province’s COVID-19 science advisory table in supporting sick pay and encouraging safe outdoor activity while accelerating vaccines for essential workers.

The statement says the focus should be on measures that work, backed by science and evidence, to get through the third wave of the pandemic and plan for recovery.

“Throughout this pandemic, Halton’s Mayors and Regional Chair have advocated for a targeted and

evidence-based approach and believe that measures should target the sources of community spread.”

The statement also says that recent comments from the provincial government regarding paid sick days are welcome, but the region would like to see the words backed up by swift action.

“To avert a fourth wave and break this cycle of lockdowns and restrictions, the government needs to launch and fund a paid sick leave program in the coming days,” reads the statement.

The Ford government received widespread backlash over the weekend following the announcement to close outdoor amenities, with many health experts contending people should be encouraged to get outside, arguing it is safer then having them congregate in indoor settings.

The chair of the province’s science table recently spoke out against the closure of the outdoor amenities.

Dr. Peter Juni, Scientific Director of Ontario’s science advisory table, says he nearly resigned after the new measures were announced on Friday.

Speaking to CityNews, Juni says the further restrictions on outdoor activities were not advised by the panel.

“When it comes to the outdoor spaces it’s actually the opposite of what we were pointing to,” said Juni.

The inclusion of playgrounds in the new public health measures introduced by the province on Friday was short-lived. Premier Doug Ford himself took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that the restrictions surrounding playgrounds would be reversed, saying “enhanced restrictions were always intended to stop large gatherings where spread can happen.”

The move to repeal the playground closures came after a number of municipal leaders, along with parents and medical professionals questioned the governments decision.