Loading articles...

Fire kills 13 COVID-19 patients in hospital in western India

Last Updated Apr 22, 2021 at 10:58 pm EDT

NEW DELHI — A fire broke out in the intensive care unit of a hospital in western India early Friday, killing 13 COVID-19 patients, a hospital official said.

The fire on the second floor of the hospital has been extinguished and some patients requiring oxygen have been moved to nearby hospitals, said Dilip Shah, CEO of Vijay Vallabh hospital in the Virar area on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Shah said there are 90 patients in the hospital, about 70 kilometres north of Mumbai, India’s financial capital.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, he said.

The fire comes amid a massive upsurge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra state, the worst hit in the country.

On Wednesday, 24 COVID-19 patients on ventilators died in a hospital in Nashik, another city in Maharashtra state, when their oxygen supply was interrupted by a leak in a supply line.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:39 PM
CLEAR: NB 410 north of Steeles. #NB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:02 PM
Some spots are seeing some flurries right now however did you see tomorrow's high temperature? 17°!!!!
Latest Weather
Read more