Doug Ford's popularity plummets in fallout of new restrictions

Doug Ford is now more unpopular than at any point during the pandemic, according to a new survey.

The Premier and his government received intense backlash following a controversial announcement of new COVID-19 restrictions last Friday.

The poll by Abacus Data finds 46 per cent of Ontarians now have a negative poll of the premier, up nine points in the last week. At the same time, just 28 per cent of residents now have a positive view of Ford, that number is down 11 since the announcement was made last week.

Ford still remains somewhat popular with individuals who identify as “right” on the political spectrum, but still 35 per cent of that group now view him negatively, a number that jumped 12 points.

The premier is now viewed negatively by 22 per cent of Ontarians who voted Conservative in the 2018 provincial election. That number has jumped nine points in the last week.

Ford has not been seen since his disastrous announcement last week.

The premier is now self-isolating after a staff member he was in close contact with tested positive for COVID-19. Ford has since tested negative.

A statement from the premier’s office says the staff member was tested Tuesday after learning they had been at risk of exposure.

Ontario reversed course on sweeping police powers Saturday, just one day after Premier Ford announced the measures that also triggered a swift and furious backlash.

Premier Ford himself took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that the restrictions surrounding playgrounds would be reversed.

The move to repeal the playground closures came after a number of municipal leaders, along with parents and medical professionals questioned the governments decision.

As part of the Ford government’s new measures announced Friday, non-essential travel into Ontario from Manitoba and Quebec was restricted and the province says individuals may be stopped by police who may ask questions as to their purpose for coming into the province.

Ottawa Police have already announced they will no longer be maintaining a 24/7 presence on the interprovincial checkpoints in place between Ottawa and Gatineau, after commuters were hit with significant delays earlier in the week.

Ontario says it will present a paid sick-leave program for essential workers in a matter of days, following repeated calls for it to act on the issue.

Public health experts, labour groups, and local officials have been calling for sick-leave support for much of the pandemic, arguing it would reduce COVID-19 spread in workplaces.