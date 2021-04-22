1 man dead after crash near Kensington Market

A man has died after a vehicle reportedly struck a parked car and a pole before ending up on the sidewalk near Kensington Market late Wednesday night

Police were called to the collision at Dundas Street West and Augusta Avenue just before 11 p.m.

One man was transported to hospital by an emergency run with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead in hospital. A second person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what caused the crash and whether the victims were in the vehicle or pedestrians.

Traffic services is currently investigating the collision.