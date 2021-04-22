Loading articles...

1 man dead after crash near Kensington Market

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man has died after a vehicle reportedly struck a parked car and a pole before ending up on the sidewalk near Kensington Market late Wednesday night

Police were called to the collision at Dundas Street West and Augusta Avenue just before 11 p.m.

One man was transported to hospital by an emergency run with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead in hospital. A second person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what caused the crash and whether the victims were in the vehicle or pedestrians.

Traffic services is currently investigating the collision.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: Dundas closed Kensington to Denison for a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:41 PM
Current wind chill vs. same time this coming Friday #springinCanada
Latest Weather
Read more