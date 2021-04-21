Whitby man arrested for using fraudulent COVID document at Pearson Airport

Peel Regional Police say a man has been charged after he was caught allegedly using a fraudulent COVID-19 document upon arriving from an international flight at Toronto Pearson Airport.

Investigators say on Tuesday just before 5:00 p.m., police attended the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) where an officer was conducting an inspection check of a man’s entry documents, including a COVID-19 form.

The Public Health Agency of Canada deemed the alleged document to be fraudulent, leading to the man’s detention.

Officers say a 57-year-old man from Whitby was arrested and charged for uttering a ford document.

He was subsequently released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 5th in Brampton.

Several people have faced similar charges for attempting to gain access with the use of a forged document.

On March 29th, a Brampton woman was arrested after she, too, was caught using a corrupt COVID-19 document at Toronto Pearson Airport.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact the Airport Division Criminal Investigation Bureau.