Police seeking information after art stolen from midtown Toronto gallery

Last Updated Apr 21, 2021 at 12:04 pm EDT

Suspects wanted in Break and Enter investigation of stolen art. Toronto Police

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help after four pieces of art were stolen from a midtown gallery.

Police say they were called to an art gallery near Avenue Road and Davenport Road early Monday morning.

Toronto police released security footage of the suspects. Toronto Police

Investigators say that three suspects pried open the art gallery’s door to gain entry.

Once inside, the suspects stole four pieces of art on display.

 

Photo gallery of stolen art

Investigators say the suspects were last seen travelling northbound in a grey Toyota Sienna minivan with no license plates.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the police.

