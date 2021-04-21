Toronto police announce dedicated enforcement teams to focus on large gatherings

Toronto police are launching what it calls “dedicated enforcement teams” in each division to focus on large gatherings that choose to ignore the current COVID-19 related restrictions.

The units will respond to reports of large gatherings across the city that flout the stay-at-home order and Ontario’s gathering limits.

The maximum size allowed under provincial guidelines is five people that reside in the same household.

Staff superintendent Randy Carter is overseeing the enforcement action and says the divisional teams will focus on large gatherings including parties at short-term rentals or at bars and restaurants.

“Everyone must do their part to protect our health and safety, and for police that means continuing to enforce equitably and effectively,” he said.

Police chief James Ramer says officers will not be conducting random stops of people or cars.

Additionally, people are not compelled to explain why they are out of their residence, nor is being outside evidence of a failure to comply with the emergency order.

“We are at a critical stage of this pandemic. COVID-19 is now a matter of public health and public safety,” said Ramer.

“The Toronto Police Service will enforce the provincial orders and will work with the city’s bylaw officers and Toronto Public Health to enforce the measures that will help slow the rapid spread of COVID-19 that is putting public safety at risk.”

Ontario reversed course on sweeping new police powers Saturday, just one day after Premier Doug Ford announced the measures that triggered a swift and furious backlash.

The stay-at-home order allows people to leave their residence for essentials such as grocery shopping, going to the pharmacy, getting vaccinated, or exercising outdoors. This includes going to work if you can’t work from home.

Ramer says workers are not required to have proof from their employer that they are traveling to, or from their workplace.

“The Service will have a dedicated enforcement team in each Division across the city to respond to reports of large gatherings which jeopardize the health and safety of our community,” added Ramer.

“I again urge all Torontonians to please comply with the Stay-at-Home order. Let’s work together to stop the rapid growth in cases and relieve the pressure on our health care system.”