Telecom sector lifts S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets pull back

TORONTO — Gains in the telecom sector helped lift Canada’s main stock index in early trading, while U.S. stock markets pulled back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 44.10 points at 19,084.88.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 2.47 points at 33,818.83. The S&P 500 index was down 7.35 points at 4,127.59, while the Nasdaq composite was down 50.25 points at 13,736.02.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.16 cents US compared with 79.54 cents US on Tuesday.

The June crude oil contract was down US$1.54 at US$61.13 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.68 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$6.60 at US$1,785.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$4.24 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press