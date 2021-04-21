Loading articles...

Sheriff: Man fatally shot while search warrant executed

Last Updated Apr 21, 2021 at 1:28 pm EDT

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — At least one law enforcement officer with a sheriff’s department shot and killed a man while executing a search warrant Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City in the eastern part of the state, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The races of the officers involved and man shot weren’t immediately clear. Neighbors reportedly heard multiple shots fired.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting.

The Associated Press

