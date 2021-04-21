San Antonio police fatally shoot suspect in backyard slaying

SAN ANTONIO — Police in San Antonio fatally shot a man who had earlier killed a man who was working in a shed outside his home, the city’s police chief said.

San Antonio officers responded Tuesday night to a home after a 49-year-old man went into the shed and killed the man who was in there, Police Chief William McManus said.

“A person drove up, went into the shed, and shot him and killed him right there,” McManus said.

The victim’s wife opened fire on the man, but it wasn’t clear whether the man was struck, the police chief said. When officers arrived, the man started shooting at them and officers returned fire, killing him, McManus said.

Police have not yet released the names of the people killed, and McManus said authorities don’t yet have a motive for the shooting of the homeowner.

The Associated Press