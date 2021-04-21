Ottawa police halts 24/7 presence at interprovincial checkpoints

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) will no longer be maintaining a 24/7 presence on the interprovincial checkpoints in place between Ottawa and Gatineau, after commuters were hit with significant delays earlier in the week.

According to a statement from the police service, officers will be deployed to the crossings on a rotating schedule until the expiry of the provincial orders on May 20.

The purpose of these changes is to better ensure health and safety, reduce delays and hazards for travellers, while also ensuring essential workers get to their jobs on time.

OPS, Ottawa Public Health (OPH), and other local partners have been assessing the impacts these checkpoints will have on public health, safety and traffic, and made the decision based on the assessment.

However, the service says it’s continuing to work with OPH and its partners to conduct daily assessments on the border operations.

Mayor Jim Watson’s office tells CityNews Ottawa the first 24-hours of the checkpoints also cost $113-thousand in police staffing.

While there is no longer 24/7 monitoring on the crossings, OPS is urging individuals to only cross the interprovincial border for essential reasons such as work, health care, for a humanitarian or compassionate reason , or if a primary residence is in Ontario.

The changes came into effect at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20. The adjustments only apply to Ottawa police and there is no word on changes to the Ontario Provincial Police’s enforcement on smaller passageways.

As part of the Ford government’s new measures announced Friday, non-essential travel into Ontario from Manitoba and Quebec is restricted and the province says individuals may be stopped by police who may ask questions as to their purpose for coming into the province.

Ontario reversed course on sweeping police powers Saturday, just one day after Premier Ford announced the measures that also triggered a swift and furious backlash.