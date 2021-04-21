Man injured, 2 arrested after stabbing near Bloor and Bathurst

A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing near Bloor and Bathurst Streets.

Toronto police say they were called to Euclid Avenue and Bloor Street just before 8 p.m. for reports a man had been stabbed.

The man reportedly suffered stab wounds to his leg and head. He was taken to hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Police say a man and woman were taken into custody at the scene.

Road closures are in effect at the intersection as officers investigate.