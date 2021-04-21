How our minds make lasting memories out of a pandemic haze

In today’s Big Story podcast, Picture the moment Covid-19 became real to you—when you left to work from home, or sports shut down, or someone you know got sick. How accurate is that memory? Now, what do you remember about the days, weeks and months that came afterward? When you tell these stories to your grandchildren one day, how will you frame them?

The past year has been unbelievably hard, and if you’ve lost something it can often feel like it was needless and hopeless. But what we learn from studying memory is that those aren’t the stories we end up telling ourselves about difficult struggles…

GUEST: Melissa Fay Greene for The Atlantic

