Here's a list of March inflation rates for selected Canadian cities

Last Updated Apr 21, 2021 at 8:58 am EDT

OTTAWA — Canada’s national annual inflation rate was 2.2 per cent in March, Statistics Canada says. The agency also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may have fluctuated widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets):

— St. John’s, N.L.: 2.4 per cent (1.1)

— Charlottetown-Summerside: 3.4 per cent (1.4)

— Halifax: 2.6 per cent (1.4)

— Saint John, N.B.: 1.8 per cent (0.9)

— Quebec City: 2.2 per cent (1.5)

— Montreal: 1.9 per cent (1.6)

— Ottawa: 2.7 per cent (1.8)

— Toronto: 1.7 per cent (0.9)

— Thunder Bay, Ont.: 2.1 per cent (1.5)

— Winnipeg: 1.6 per cent (0.7)

— Regina: 2.4 per cent (0.8)

— Saskatoon: 1.9 per cent (1.0)

— Edmonton: 1.7 per cent (0.5)

— Calgary: 1.7 per cent (0.5)

— Vancouver: 2.0 per cent (0.7)

— Victoria: 1.5 per cent (1.1)

— Whitehorse: 1.1 per cent (0.4)

— Yellowknife: -0.1 per cent (-1.1)

— Iqaluit: -0.5 per cent (-0.3)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2021 and was generated automatically.

The Canadian Press

