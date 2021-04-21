Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Cirque du Soleil plans reopening of shows after shutting down due to the pandemic
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 21, 2021 2:34 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 21, 2021 at 2:44 pm EDT
MONTREAL — Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group says it is resuming shows after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic.
The company says “O” at the Bellagio and Mystere at Treasure Island will reopen this summer in Las Vegas.
The group’s touring show division will present Kooza in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, starting in November, while Luzia will reopen at London’s Royal Albert Hall in January 2022.
The company also says its affiliate show Blue Man Group will return to the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas this summer.
Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group cancelled its shows last year and cut nearly 3,500 employees due to the pandemic.
It was sold to a group of its creditors led by Catalyst Capital Group late last year after it was forced to file for creditor protection.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2021.
The Canadian Press
