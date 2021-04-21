Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Annual pace of inflation leaps higher in March

Apr 21, 2021

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation jumped higher in March due in large part to a plunge in prices a year ago at the start of the pandemic.

The agency says the consumer price index in March was up 2.2 per cent compared with a year ago.

The increase compared with a 1.1 per cent year-over-year increase in February.

The Canadian Press

