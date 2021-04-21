Loading articles...

Canada's Wonderland vaccination clinic closing today due to snow

Last Updated Apr 21, 2021 at 6:54 am EDT

Chopper visuals of Canada's Wonderland drive-thru vaccine clinic. 680 NEWS

The drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Canada’s Wonderland is closing on Wednesday due to snow.

York Region says any appointments that were scheduled have been rebooked for Friday, April 23, at the same time that the original appointment was set for.

Residents will be notified of the updated bookings via email. Anyone who did not provide an email at the time of the original booking will be contacted by phone.

The decision was made on Tuesday evening in anticipation of the winter conditions.

The clinic at Wonderland is Ontario’s first drive-thru site, able to immunize approximately 1,600 people per day when fully operational.

York Region expanded its list of COVID-19 eligibility on Tuesday with residents aged 35 and older in certain hot spots qualifying for a vaccine appointment.

Anyone born in 1986 and earlier who live in five high-priority communities (L4L, L6A, L4K, L4J, and L3S postal code areas) can now book their vaccine.

In the remaining areas of York Region, residents aged 60 years and older (born in 1961 and earlier) are eligible.

More details can be found at york.ca/covid19vaccine.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Guelph Line - just the centre lane now blocked. Tows are hooking up vehicles involved in this collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:39 AM
Tune to 680 NEWS 📻 for traffic and weather updates every 10minutes on the ones! See snow ❄️ go slow!
Latest Weather
Read more