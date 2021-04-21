Canada's Wonderland vaccination clinic closing today due to snow

The drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Canada’s Wonderland is closing on Wednesday due to snow.

York Region says any appointments that were scheduled have been rebooked for Friday, April 23, at the same time that the original appointment was set for.

Residents will be notified of the updated bookings via email. Anyone who did not provide an email at the time of the original booking will be contacted by phone.

The decision was made on Tuesday evening in anticipation of the winter conditions.

The clinic at Wonderland is Ontario’s first drive-thru site, able to immunize approximately 1,600 people per day when fully operational.

York Region expanded its list of COVID-19 eligibility on Tuesday with residents aged 35 and older in certain hot spots qualifying for a vaccine appointment.

Anyone born in 1986 and earlier who live in five high-priority communities (L4L, L6A, L4K, L4J, and L3S postal code areas) can now book their vaccine.

In the remaining areas of York Region, residents aged 60 years and older (born in 1961 and earlier) are eligible.

More details can be found at york.ca/covid19vaccine.