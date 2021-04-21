Loading articles...

Bombing in hotel parking lot kills at least 3 in SW Pakistan

Last Updated Apr 21, 2021 at 2:28 pm EDT

QUETTA, Pakistan — A powerful bomb exploded in the parking area of a five-star hotel in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Wednesday, killing at least three people and wounding at least nine others, police said.

It was unclear who was behind the bombing at Serena Hotel. Police said rescuers were transporting the victims to nearby hospitals. Footage on Pakistan news channels showed burning cars.

Baluchistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency by secessionist groups like the Baluchistan Liberation Front and the Baluchistan Liberation Army. They have for decades staged attacks to press their demands for independence. The Pakistani Taliban also have a presence there.

Security forces were rushing to the hotel and no one was being allowed to go near the site of the blast. According to senior police official Azhar Akram, some of the wounded were listed in critical condition. He provided no further details, saying police were still investigating.

Arbab Akram, a doctor at Quetta’s main hospital, said the wounded were being brought their and they declared an emergency at the hospital to handle victims.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Quetta, the capital of southwestern Baluchistan province.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
EB 401 east of Kipling collectors - right lane closed due to a stalled truck. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:17 PM
Some snow totals from EC Amhertsburg to Ingersoll: 10 to 18 Niagara Region (on escarpment): 16 to 22 Niagara Reg…
Latest Weather
Read more