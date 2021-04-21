Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Bloc Québécois MP apologizes for taking nude photo of Liberal MP William Amos
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 21, 2021 4:10 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 21, 2021 at 4:14 pm EDT
OTTAWA — A Bloc Québécois MP has apologized for taking a screenshot of a Liberal MP who inadvertently appeared nude during virtual proceedings in the House of Commons.
Bloc MP Sebastien Lemire rose on a point of order today to apologize for breaching parliamentary rules, which prohibit taking photos or video of proceedings.
He says he’s apologized personally to William Amos, the Liberal MP who didn’t realize his laptop camera was on when he was changing his clothes after a jog last Wednesday.
The image of a naked Amos was beamed to MPs tuned in to the internal parliamentary feed for that day’s question period; it could not be seen on the public feed.
Lemire says he has no idea how the image wound up being leaked to the media.
House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota, who has been asked by the government to investigate the matter, says he’ll come back to the House with his findings later.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2021.
The Canadian Press
