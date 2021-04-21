Loading articles...

Atlético Madrid, Inter Milan drop out of Super League

Last Updated Apr 21, 2021 at 6:14 am EDT

A woman takes a snapshot in front Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. A group of 12 elite English, Spanish and Italian clubs dramatically split European soccer on Sunday by announcing the formation of a largely-closed Super League. The Super League's founding chairman Florentino Perez on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 says the competition is being created to save soccer for everyone and not to make the rich clubs richer. The Real Madrid president says it's "impossible" that players from the participating teams will be banned by UEFA. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

MADRID — Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan both decided to drop out of the Super League on Wednesday.

The moves came a day after the six Premier League clubs gave up on the controversial breakaway competition, leaving only four other clubs possibly still involved.

Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press

