A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 314,399 new vaccinations administered for a total of 10,797,817 doses given. Nationwide, 957,716 people or 2.5 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 28,490.826 per 100,000.

There were 120,504 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 13,424,964 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 80.43 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 25,636 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 141,034 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 269.339 per 1,000. In the province, 1.85 per cent (9,674) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 173,840 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 33 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 81.13 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 7,925 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 43,018 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 271.186 per 1,000. In the province, 6.04 per cent (9,579) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 53,545 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 34 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 80.34 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 60,950 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 230,801 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 236.501 per 1,000. In the province, 3.42 per cent (33,356) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 320,200 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 33 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 72.08 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 43,983 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 211,130 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 270.666 per 1,000. In the province, 2.61 per cent (20,386) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 255,205 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 33 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 82.73 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 55,501 new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,503,910 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 292.627 per 1,000. There were 24,564 new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 3,066,969 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 36 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 81.64 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 136,695 new vaccinations administered for a total of 4,131,882 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 281.289 per 1,000. In the province, 2.38 per cent (349,396) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 5,242,495 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 36 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 78.82 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 13,412 new vaccinations administered for a total of 364,389 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 264.625 per 1,000. In the province, 5.11 per cent (70,394) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 479,010 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 35 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 76.07 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 7,554 new vaccinations administered for a total of 365,001 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 309.545 per 1,000. In the province, 3.65 per cent (43,038) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 397,575 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 34 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 91.81 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 36,497 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,232,925 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 280.08 per 1,000. In the province, 5.55 per cent (244,527) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 1,456,295 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 33 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.66 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting 42,302 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,456,946 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 283.918 per 1,000. In the province, 1.72 per cent (88,335) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 95,940 new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 1,827,410 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 36 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 79.73 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 45,971 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,101.603 per 1,000. In the territory, 49.74 per cent (20,755) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 54,320 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 130 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 84.63 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 44,646 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 989.517 per 1,000. In the territory, 42.71 per cent (19,271) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 56,300 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 120 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 79.3 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting 489 new vaccinations administered for a total of 26,164 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 675.618 per 1,000. In the territory, 29.97 per cent (11,605) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 41,800 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 110 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 62.59 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published April 21, 2021.

The Canadian Press