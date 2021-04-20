Toronto Police, Canadians react to guilty verdict in Chauvin trial

Canadians are reacting to Tuesday’s verdict, seeing former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

The Toronto Police Service released a statement, saying it acknowledges the hurt, anger, frustration and fear that many may still be feeling.

“While this verdict may be one more step in the process for the family and friends of George Floyd, we know there will be long standing impacts on black communities as a whole and not just on those with lived experiences of discrimination in the justice system or by police,” the statement reads in part.

It goes on to promise the TPS has been “listening, learning and changing over the past year” and it is “our desire to be more responsive to the communities we serve, including our black residents.”

0420 19:05 Toronto Police Service Responds To Verdict In George Floyd Murder Trial https://t.co/RiH30exooz — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) April 20, 2021

The Toronto Blue Jays released a statement, saying in part, Tuesday’s “verdict is a watershed moment in holding police brutality to account, but there is still so much more to be done,” adding “George Floyd’s loved ones continue to feel the unimaginable loss of their son, brother, father and friend. And there are countless other families like them who are forced to live with the trauma of systemic racism, long after the news cycle moves on and the crowds disperse.”

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says, “one verdict won’t change an entire system, it won’t eradicate the systemic racism embedded within our institutions.”

My heart is with the friends & family of George Floyd today One verdict won't change an entire system, it won't eradicate the systemic racism embedded within our institutions But, in the memory of George Floyd, it is one small step in the right direction#justiceforgeorgefloyd — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) April 20, 2021

Provincial opposition, NDP leader Andrea Horwath saying, “we must end structural racism and police violence so no one faces this horror again.”

I hope this verdict gives Mr. Floyd’s loved ones and Black communities comfort and vindication.#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd would have been life – family dinners, growing old and holding grandkids. We must end structural racism and police violence so no one faces this horror again. — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) April 20, 2021

Ontario Liberal leader Steven Del Duca taking to social media saying, “we still have so much work to do, here at home and around the world.”

I'm relieved to see Derek Chauvin found guilty on all counts for murdering George Floyd. We still have so much work to do, here at home and around the world, to fight the scourge of systemic racism and discrimination. Let this tragedy not be in vain. #DerekChauvinTrial — Steven Del Duca (@StevenDelDuca) April 20, 2021

Another sports team acknowledging the verdict, is the Vancouver Canucks, releasing a statement saying, “Today our thoughts are with the family of George Floyd, and all those impacted by his senseless death,” and going on to say “we need to end racism together and contribute to a better future where equality is not only a goal, but a reality.”

National Hockey League Statement following today’s verdict in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/hODghaQ25H — NHL (@NHL) April 20, 2021