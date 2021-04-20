The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Tuesday, April 20, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

There are 1,131,773 confirmed cases in Canada.

Canada: 1,131,773 confirmed cases (88,327 active, 1,019,779 resolved, 23,667 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 8,317 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 232.41 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 60,759 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 8,680.

There were 45 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 311 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 44. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 62.27 per 100,000 people.

There have been 30,041,115 tests completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,046 confirmed cases (29 active, 1,011 resolved, six deaths).

There were three new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 5.55 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 16 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 234,869 tests completed.

Prince Edward Island: 173 confirmed cases (13 active, 160 resolved, zero deaths).

There were three new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 8.14 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of eight new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 134,959 tests completed.

Nova Scotia: 1,822 confirmed cases (63 active, 1,692 resolved, 67 deaths).

There were 15 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 6.43 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 47 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is seven.

There were zero new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.01 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 6.84 per 100,000 people.

There have been 466,315 tests completed.

New Brunswick: 1,797 confirmed cases (159 active, 1,605 resolved, 33 deaths).

There were nine new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 20.35 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 65 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is nine.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 4.22 per 100,000 people.

There have been 284,651 tests completed.

Quebec: 338,044 confirmed cases (12,852 active, 314,376 resolved, 10,816 deaths).

There were 1,092 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 149.89 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10,062 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,437.

There were 15 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 72 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 10. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 126.14 per 100,000 people.

There have been 7,844,970 tests completed.

Ontario: 421,442 confirmed cases (42,863 active, 370,844 resolved, 7,735 deaths).

There were 4,447 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 290.91 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 30,433 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 4,348.

There were 19 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 168 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 24. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.16 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 52.5 per 100,000 people.

There have been 13,382,023 tests completed.

Manitoba: 36,267 confirmed cases (1,685 active, 33,623 resolved, 959 deaths).

There were 108 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 122.17 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 943 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 135.

There were zero new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 10 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 69.53 per 100,000 people.

There have been 632,455 tests completed.

Saskatchewan: 38,401 confirmed cases (2,626 active, 35,310 resolved, 465 deaths).

There were 243 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 222.79 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,797 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 257.

There were zero new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 10 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 39.45 per 100,000 people.

There have been 726,692 tests completed.

Alberta: 172,186 confirmed cases (18,424 active, 151,719 resolved, 2,043 deaths).

There were 1,391 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 416.66 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10,148 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,450.

There were three new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 25 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 46.2 per 100,000 people.

There have been 3,925,765 tests completed.

British Columbia: 120,040 confirmed cases (9,583 active, 108,919 resolved, 1,538 deaths).

There were 1,000 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 186.16 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,211 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,030.

There were eight new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 25 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 29.88 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,372,213 tests completed.

Yukon: 76 confirmed cases (two active, 73 resolved, one death).

There were zero new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 4.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been a total of one new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,799 tests completed.

Northwest Territories: 43 confirmed cases (zero active, 43 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Monday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 16,994 tests completed.

Nunavut: 423 confirmed cases (28 active, 391 resolved, four deaths).

There were six new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 71.15 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 28 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is four.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 10,334 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published April 20, 2021.

The Canadian Press