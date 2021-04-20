The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Tuesday, April 20, 2021

OTTAWA — The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

10:40 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 3,469 cases of COVID-19 and 22 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,074 new cases in Toronto, 775 in Peel Region, and 406 in York Region.

There were 90,409 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province since Monday’s report.

However, the Ministry of Health says that due to a Rogers outage on Monday, some vaccine clinics were forced to use paper-based reporting and so today’s reported vaccine numbers are an underestimate.

—

10:15 a.m.

Nunavut is reporting five new cases of COVID-19.

There are now 33 active cases in the territory, 31 in Iqaluit and two in Kinngait.

Chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson says the two cases in Kinngait are not related to the ongoing outbreak in Iqaluit.

Both Iqaluit and Kinngait are under a strict lockdown, with all schools, non-essential businesses and workplaces closed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2021.

The Canadian Press