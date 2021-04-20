Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Rogers offering a credit to customers after nationwide outage
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 20, 2021 4:09 pm EDT
Rogers Communications Inc. is offering customers a credit after a massive nationwide wireless outage left millions without voice calls, texting and data service for several hours on Monday.
The company says a credit equivalent to Monday’s wireless service fee will be applied to a future bill.
Rogers says the credit will be done automatically and no action is required by customers.
The telecom giant says the root cause of the intermittent wireless service was a recent software update by its network partner Ericsson.
Rogers says it’s undertaking an in-depth review in partnership with Ericsson to prevent similar issues from happening again.
Many users expressed frustration with the outage as they work from home under ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and experts say the nearly daylong outage had deep economic repercussions.
Rogers is the parent company of this website
