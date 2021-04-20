Premier Ford isolating after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Premier Doug Ford is self-isolating after a staff member he was in close contact with tested positive for COVID-19.

Ford has since tested negative.

A statement from the premier’s office says the staff member was tested Tuesday after learning they had been at risk of exposure.

Ford had been in close contact with the staffer on Monday. When he learned of the exposure risk, the statement says Ford immediately left the legislature and was tested.

Despite his test result being negative, Ford is following public health advice for close contacts of positive cases and is self-isolating in Toronto.

Other members of the premier’s staff who have been deemed close contacts of the individual who test positive will also be isolating.

“The Premier will continue leading this government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic while in isolation, including briefings with officials and communicating with the public,” read the statement.

Ford received his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on April 9.