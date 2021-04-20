Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Premier Ford isolating after staff member tests positive for COVID-19
by News staff
Posted Apr 20, 2021 10:59 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 20, 2021 at 11:09 pm EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at a news conference at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on Wednesday, April 7 2021. The Province announced further lockdown restrictions in their latest effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Premier Doug Ford is self-isolating after a staff member he was in close contact with tested positive for COVID-19.
Ford has since tested negative.
A statement from the premier’s office says the staff member was tested Tuesday after learning they had been at risk of exposure.
Ford had been in close contact with the staffer on Monday. When he learned of the exposure risk, the statement says Ford immediately left the legislature and was tested.
Ford hasn’t been seen publicly since his much criticized news conference on Friday. Asked about his whereabouts on Tuesday, Minister Elliott said “The Premier has been very busy working to try and find vaccines for Ontario”