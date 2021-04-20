Pop-up vaccination clinics opening for residents +18 years in Pickering, Ajax

Younger residents in Durham can start getting vaccinated.

Pop-up clinics will be opening up for appointments only in Ajax and Pickering so residents living in hot spot postal code areas 18 years and older, or turning 18 years old this year, can get their shot.

The first pop-up location will be at the Ajax Community Centre at 75 Centennial Road, and will be taking appointments only.

On Thursday, April 22, until the 24th, appointments will be available for residents living in the L1S, L1T, L1V, L1X and L1Z postal codes from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

You can start making appointments for these pop-up clinics on Wednesday by going online, or by calling 905-721-4828.

Those going for a jab from these hot spots must show proof of age and address when they arrive.

Beginning on Sunday, appointments for +18 years old residents will continue to be made available at the Ajax Community Centre every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday until May 28th.