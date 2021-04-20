Loading articles...

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tests negative after staff member tests positive for COVID

Last Updated Apr 20, 2021 at 11:44 pm EDT

Ontario Premier Doug Ford puts his mask on after speaking at a press conference at Queen's Park, in Toronto, Friday, April 16, 2021. Ontario is extending its stay-at-home order to six weeks, restricting interprovincial travel and limiting outdoor gatherings in an effort to fight a losing battle with COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is isolating in Toronto after a member of his staff who was in close contact with him tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from Ford’s office late Tuesday says the premier has tested negative.

It says Ford will follow all public health advice for close contacts.

The statement says members of the premier’s office staff who were close contacts of the individual who tested positive will also isolate. 

Ford’s office says it is seeking additional guidance from Toronto Public Health on all precautions that the premier and isolating staff must follow.

The statement says Ford will continue leading his government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic while in isolation, including briefings with officials and communicating with the public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2021

The Canadian Press

