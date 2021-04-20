Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Nunavut RCMP release few details on man shot dead by police
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 20, 2021 1:10 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 20, 2021 at 1:14 pm EDT
IQALUIT, Nunavut — The Nunavut RCMP has released new, but limited details into the death of a 31-year-old man who was shot and killed by an officer in Clyde River last spring.
Mounties say two officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the home of Abraham Natanine the night of May 5.
They say the situation escalated and Natanine retrieved a weapon, but RCMP aren’t saying what the weapon was.
Police say the interaction evolved further, and resulted in an officer discharging his firearm and striking Natanine, who was rushed to the health centre and pronounced dead.
The Ottawa Police Service earlier this month issued a statement on its independent investigation into the shooting, which found the officers involved not criminally responsible for Natanine’s death.
Nunavut RCMP say they won’t be commenting further, because they anticipate there may be other reviews.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2021.
The Canadian Press
