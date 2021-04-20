Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Judge admits key video evidence in St. Michael's College sex assault case
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 20, 2021 11:45 am EDT
St. Michael's College School
CITYNEWS
TORONTO – A judge has ruled that a key piece of evidence at the trial of
at an all-boys Catholic school in Toronto is admissible. a teen accused of sexually assaulting two students
A 22-second video of a sexual assault that occurred in a football-team locker room at St. Michael’s College School has been shown in court.
The accused teen has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, and assault with a weapon.
Defence lawyer Geary Tomlinson had argued the video should be inadmissible because the Crown had not authenticated it.
Justice Manjusha Pawagi says the Crown has fulfilled its obligation to authenticate the video through six witnesses who described similar events on Nov. 7, 2018.
The case has been adjourned to Thursday because the accused teen is sick.
