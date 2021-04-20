Loading articles...

Chicken Soup for the Soul will soon be served to kids

Last Updated Apr 20, 2021 at 8:14 am EDT

This cover image released by Charlesbridge shows "Sophie and the Tiny Dognapping: A Book About Doing the Right Thing" by Jamie White, with illustrations by Lorian Tu. Chicken Soup for the Soul has reached a partnership with the children's publisher Charlesbridge for two new series of books, the two publishers announced Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Babies will be for babies and toddlers, up to age 3, and Chicken Soup for the Soul Kids will be for ages 4-7. (Charlesbridge via AP)

NEW YORK — The multimillion-selling Chicken Soup for the Soul franchise is reaching for a younger demographic.

Chicken Soup for the Soul has reached a partnership with the children’s publisher Charlesbridge for two new series of books, the two publishers announced Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Babies will be for babies and toddlers, up to age 3, and Chicken Soup for the Soul Kids will be for ages 4-7.

The new project launches Sept. 21 with four books: the board books “Everyone Shares (Except Cat)” and “Everyone Says Please (Except Cat)” and the picture books “The Sunshine Squad: Discovering What Makes You Special” and “Sophie and the Tiny Dognapping: A Book About Doing the Right Thing,”

“When we decided it was time to work with a children’s publisher, Charlesbridge was my first choice. I’m thrilled with the first books in the Chicken Soup for the Soul Kids and Babies series,” Amy Newmark, editor-in-chief and publisher of Chicken Soup for the Soul, said in a statement. “They impart values in such a delightful way. How great is it that kids will be amused and entertained while they absorb the life lessons their parents and grandparents want to share with them!”

Charlesbridge publisher Yolanda Scott said the two companies share common goals.

“Our mission to create lifelong readers and learners dovetails perfectly with the Chicken Soup for the Soul vision of making the world a better place one story at a time,” she said in a statement. “Today’s parents grew up with the original series, and we look forward to bringing Chicken Soup for the Soul’s positive and inclusive storytelling to the next generation.”

The Associated Press




