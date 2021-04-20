Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: CN makes rival offer for U.S. railway Kansas City Southern

Last Updated Apr 20, 2021 at 8:28 am EDT

OTTAWA — Canadian National Railway Co. is making a rival takeover offer for Kansas City Southern in a cash-and-stock bid valued at US$33.7 billion.

The offer tops a proposal made by Canadian Pacific Railway valued at US$25 billion.

More coming.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CP, TSX:CNR)

The Canadian Press

