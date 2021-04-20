Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Canada’s Vaccine Hunters have tips to help you book your shot
by the big story
Posted Apr 20, 2021 5:09 am EDT
In today’s Big Story podcast, in one week, the
@VaxHuntersCan Twitter account has grown from a few thousand followers to more than 85,000. By the time you read this it may be close to 100,000. And that’s because the account has one simple mission: find available Covid-19 vaccination appointments in clinics, hospitals and pharmacies across Canada, and find people ready to take them.
In the middle of a vaccine rollout that has been convoluted and sometimes confusing, the Vaccine Hunters have been a godsend. But what does it say about our government that they’re needed at all? How did this project come together and evolve? And what have they learned while doing it that can help you book your vaccine?
GUEST: Josh Kalpin, Vaccine Hunters Canada
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
