York Region to open vaccine appointments to those 35+ across 5 high-priority areas

York Region is expanding its list of COVID-19 eligible residents announcing that citizens aged 35 and older will qualify for a vaccine appointment.

As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, York Region Public Health says residents born in 1986 and earlier who live in five high-priority communities (L4L, L6A, L4K, L4J, and L3S postal code areas) will be eligible.

Residents age 60 years and older (born in 1961 and earlier) can also book an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccination.

Vaughan postal codes:

L4L, L6A, L4K, L4J

Markham postal code:

L3S

York Region Public Health says special education staff who live or work in York and individuals (and one of their caregivers) with highest and high-risk health conditions as identified in Ontario’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan are among a growing list of those who qualify for a vaccine.

“Approximately 20,000 vaccination appointments will be released for these eligible groups. York Region continues experiencing a serious reduction in vaccine supply. York Region will offer additional appointments as vaccine becomes available,” YRPH said.

Premier Doug Ford confirmed Monday that its next two shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be delayed.

Moderna announced last week that it’s being forced to cut its shipment to Canada roughly in half, from 1.2 million to 650,000 doses in wake of production issues.

This comes as Ontario announced it will start offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to those aged 40 and over starting on Tuesday following days of mounting pressure to lower the minimum age.

Several GTA clinics have been forced to close in recent weeks due to a lack of supply.