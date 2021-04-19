Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
York Region to open vaccine appointments to those 35+ across 5 high-priority areas
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Apr 19, 2021 3:32 pm EDT
As York Region moved into the red zone, shoppers lineup outside Markville Mall.
York Region is expanding its list of COVID-19 eligible residents announcing that citizens aged 35 and older will qualify for a vaccine appointment.
As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, York Region Public Health says residents born in 1986 and earlier who live in five high-priority communities (L4L, L6A, L4K, L4J, and L3S postal code areas) will be eligible.
Residents age 60 years and older (born in 1961 and earlier) can also book an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccination.
Vaughan postal codes:
L4L, L6A, L4K, L4J
Markham postal code:
L3S
York Region Public Health says special education staff who live or work in York and individuals (and one of their caregivers) with highest and high-risk health conditions as identified in Ontario’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan are among a growing list of those who qualify for a vaccine.
“Approximately 20,000 vaccination appointments will be released for these eligible groups. York Region continues experiencing a serious reduction in vaccine supply. York Region will offer additional appointments as vaccine becomes available,” YRPH said.