Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Vaccines available to 35+ in 5 York Region postal codes, 60+ across municipality
by News Staff
Posted Apr 19, 2021 3:27 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 19, 2021 at 3:41 pm EDT
A COVID-19 vaccine is prepared in Toronto, ON (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
York Region is lowering the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age to 35 and over in five high priority postal codes.
Those born in 1986 or earlier living in the following postal code areas will be eligible to get the shot as of Tuesday morning:
L4L
L6A
L4K
L4J
L3S
In addition, York Region residents aged 60 and older can also book an appointment for their shot starting Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.
Approximately 20,000 appointments are available for these groups. More will become available based on vaccine availability as the region continues to experience a “serious reduction” in supply, as per a release on Monday.
Walk-ins are not available and residents must book on the online portal or via phone at the specific clinic they choose.
The region has implemented a colour-coded system on the booking portal to make it easier to identify which clinics may have available appointments:
Red: Appointments Fully Booked
Orange: Limited Availability
Green: Now Booking
York Region spokesman Patrick Casey added that, with the AstraZeneca vaccine now approved for those 40 and older, residents in the region are encouraged to book appointments at select pharmacies and primary care settingsin York Region or at the Soccer Cityvaccine clinic in Whitchurch-Stouffville.
Previously identified age groups are still eligible for vaccines and can also book appointments.