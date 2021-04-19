Vaccines available to 35+ in 5 York Region postal codes, 60+ across municipality

York Region is lowering the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age to 35 and over in five high priority postal codes.

Those born in 1986 or earlier living in the following postal code areas will be eligible to get the shot as of Tuesday morning:

L4L

L6A

L4K

L4J

L3S

In addition, York Region residents aged 60 and older can also book an appointment for their shot starting Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

Approximately 20,000 appointments are available for these groups. More will become available based on vaccine availability as the region continues to experience a “serious reduction” in supply, as per a release on Monday.

Walk-ins are not available and residents must book on the online portal or via phone at the specific clinic they choose.

The region has implemented a colour-coded system on the booking portal to make it easier to identify which clinics may have available appointments:

Red: Appointments Fully Booked

Orange: Limited Availability

Green: Now Booking

York Region spokesman Patrick Casey added that, with the AstraZeneca vaccine now approved for those 40 and older, residents in the region are encouraged to book appointments at select pharmacies and primary care settings in York Region or at the Soccer City vaccine clinic in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Previously identified age groups are still eligible for vaccines and can also book appointments.