Loading articles...

Tracy Swartout is new superintendent of Blue Ridge Parkway

Last Updated Apr 19, 2021 at 12:44 pm EDT

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A 21-year veteran of the National Park Service has been named as the new superintendent of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

According to a news release from the park service says Tracy Swartout will take over as superintendent on May 23. She will work from the parkway’s headquarters in Asheville. Swartout will replace J.D. Lee, who retired last summer.

Since 2012, Swartout has served as the deputy superintendent at Mount Rainier National Park in Washington, where she was responsible for operations and leadership at the iconic 250,000-acre national park with designated wilderness, six affiliated tribes and a National Historic Landmark District. Before that, she was superintendent for Congaree National Park in South Carolina.

Swartout will overseethe parkway’s 469-mile route through the mountains of North Carolina and Virginia. Last year, the parkway had an estimated 14 million recreational visitors, making it one of the most-visited national parks in the U.S. .

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB 427 at Dundas. #NB427
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:51 AM
A nice mild start to the week and a nice finish BUT some ❄️ for the middle of the week with cold temperatures for #Toronto GTA. (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more