The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, April 19, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

10:50 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 4,447 new cases of COVID-19 today and 19 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,299 new cases in Toronto, 926 in Peel Region and 577 in York Region.

The Health Department is reporting that 2,202 people are hospitalized with the disease, although the government notes that more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit data.

There are 755 people in intensive care and 516 on ventilators.

10:45 a.m.

Nunavut is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 today, all in Iqaluit.

The capital city of about 8,000 people declared an outbreak April 17, two days after its first case was reported.

There are now 28 active reported cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut, all in Iqaluit.

Since the first case was reported last week, there have been 263 COVID-19 tests in Iqaluit, 235 of which have come back negative.

10:30 a.m.

Canada hit the 10-million milestone this morning for total COVID-19 vaccines administered and is closing in fast on getting a first dose to one in four Canadians.

With Ontario reporting almost 67,000 new vaccinations this morning, Canada surpassed the 10-million mark.

About 9.1 million people have now received at least one dose, including about 915,000 who have received both required doses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press