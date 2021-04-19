We may have just realized how little we understand about our universe

In today’s Big Story podcast, in the middle of a world gripped by plague, a major scientific discovery passed nearly unnoticed. If it’s verified, it means one of the most important models we use to understand particle physics is incomplete. And that would open a doorway to a world of things we can’t explain yet. If you’ve spent that past few days gripped in a cycle of COVID-19 rage and anxiety, come and rediscover the wonder of the universe…

GUEST: Dennis Overbye, Science Reporter, New York Times

