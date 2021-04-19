Loading articles...

Rogers wireless customers hit with major national service disruptions

Last Updated Apr 19, 2021 at 9:13 am EDT

A man speaks on a mobile phone outside Rogers Communications Inc.'s annual general meeting of shareholders in Toronto on April 22, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Many Rogers wireless customers are reporting nation-wide service disruptions Monday morning.

There are now thousands of complaints being shared online with widespread data issues and some saying they cannot make or receive phone calls or text messages. Some people are also reporting lost home internet service as well.

Rogers says it is aware of the issues and is working to restore service.

 

Reports indicate customers who call in for help could be on hold for as long as three hours.

Dozens of online posts indicate the problem has already lasted for a number of hours.

There is no word on a restoration time or the cause of the issues.

Rogers is the parent company of 680 NEWS.

