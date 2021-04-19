Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Rogers wireless customers hit with major national service disruptions
by News Staff
Posted Apr 19, 2021 9:07 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 19, 2021 at 9:13 am EDT
A man speaks on a mobile phone outside Rogers Communications Inc.'s annual general meeting of shareholders in Toronto on April 22, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Many Rogers wireless customers are reporting nation-wide service disruptions Monday morning.
There are now thousands of complaints being shared online with widespread data issues and some saying they cannot make or receive phone calls or text messages. Some people are also reporting lost home internet service as well.
Rogers says it is aware of the issues and is working to restore service.
Some wireless customers are experiencing an intermittent service interruption for wireless voice and data services. Our team is working quickly to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and will continue to provide regular updates.