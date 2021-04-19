Rogers wireless customers hit with major national service disruptions

Many Rogers wireless customers are reporting nation-wide service disruptions Monday morning.

There are now thousands of complaints being shared online with widespread data issues and some saying they cannot make or receive phone calls or text messages. Some people are also reporting lost home internet service as well.

Rogers says it is aware of the issues and is working to restore service.

Some wireless customers are experiencing an intermittent service interruption for wireless voice and data services. Our team is working quickly to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and will continue to provide regular updates. — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) April 19, 2021

Reports indicate customers who call in for help could be on hold for as long as three hours.

Dozens of online posts indicate the problem has already lasted for a number of hours.

There is no word on a restoration time or the cause of the issues.

Rogers is the parent company of 680 NEWS.