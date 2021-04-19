Loading articles...

Person fighting for their life after industrial accident in Brampton

Last Updated Apr 19, 2021 at 5:32 pm EDT

Peel Regional Police work a crime scene. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A person is fighting for their life after an industrial accident in Brampton.

Peel Police say it happened around 4:20 today, near a building located at Highway 50 and Countryside Drive in Brampton. They received a report of a person falling off the roof of a building.

When they arrived on scene, they found the victim with life-threatening injuries. That person’s age and gender is not currently known, but they’ve been taken to a trauma center.

Initially, the northbound lanes of Coleraine Drive were closed at Highway 50 and the southbound lanes of Coleraine Drive were also closed at Countryside Drive. But both intersections have since re-opened.

Peel Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

