Person fighting for their life after industrial accident in Brampton
by James Mackin
Posted Apr 19, 2021 5:30 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 19, 2021 at 5:32 pm EDT
Peel Regional Police work a crime scene. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
A person is fighting for their life after an industrial accident in Brampton.
INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT – Hwy 50 / Countryside Dr #Brampton – Report of a person fell off the roof of a building -Injuries are life threatening – Road closures: Coleraine N/B from Hwy 50 & Coleraine S/B from Country Side Dr. -No further information -C/R 4:20 pm – P210137499
Peel Police say it happened around 4:20 today, near a building located at Highway 50 and Countryside Drive in Brampton. They received a report of a person falling off the roof of a building.
When they arrived on scene, they found the victim with life-threatening injuries. That person’s age and gender is not currently known, but they’ve been taken to a trauma center.
Initially, the northbound lanes of Coleraine Drive were closed at Highway 50 and the southbound lanes of Coleraine Drive were also closed at Countryside Drive. But both intersections have since re-opened.
Peel Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.