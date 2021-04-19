Loading articles...

Ontario students return to virtual classrooms Monday due to surging COVID-19 cases

Last Updated Apr 19, 2021 at 6:37 am EDT

An elementary student is seen in a virtual school environment during the COVID-19 pandemic. UNSPLASH

Students across Ontario will return to the virtual classroom on Monday as school buildings remain shuttered following the spring break.

The provincial government announced the move to remote learning early last week as it dealt with a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

It has also announced a suite of new measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, including limiting interprovincial travel.

Checkpoints will be set up at interprovincial border crossings starting today, and only those coming into Ontario for work, medical care, transportation of goods and exercising Indigenous treaty rights will be allowed through.

The province held firm to that measure over the weekend, despite walking back other public health rules that were announced at the same time Friday.

Premier Doug Ford on Saturday reversed his decision to shutter playgrounds, following a swift backlash from parents and public health experts alike.

They said the move was unlikely to curb the spread of COVID-19, as evidence suggests most transmission happens indoors.

On Saturday the province also quickly rescinded new powers given to police officers, saying officers will no longer be able to stop any pedestrian or driver during the stay-at-home order to request their home address and their reason for being out of the house.

Instead, police must have “reason to suspect” that a person is out to participate in an organized public event or social gathering before stopping them.

