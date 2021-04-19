Loading articles...

One person killed during snowmobile race in western Nunavut

Last Updated Apr 19, 2021 at 3:44 pm EDT

KUGLUKTUK, Nunavut — One person is dead after a snowmobile accident in Kugluktuk, Nunavut. 

RCMP are investigating the accident that happened about 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

They say a racer, who they have not identified, lost control during a snowmobile race.

RCMP say the injured person was rushed to the health centre, where they died.

Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq offered his condolences to the western Nunavut community of about 1,500 during a COVID-19 press conference. 

The town’s Nattiq Frolics event is an annual spring festival held to celebrate the return of the sun.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2021. 

The Canadian Press

