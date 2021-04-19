Loading articles...

Nutrien CEO Chuck Magro steps down, Mayo Schmidt named as new CEO

Last Updated Apr 19, 2021 at 6:58 am EDT

SASKATOON — Nutrien Ltd. says chief executive Chuck Magro is stepping down and will be succeed by Mayo Schmidt, the company’s chair.

The fertilizer company says Magro is leaving to pursue new opportunities, effective immediately.

Schmidt joined the Viterra board as a director in 2012 and has been chair since May 2019.

He is a former chief executive of grain handling company Viterra Inc. and power utility Hydro One Ltd.

Schmidt will be replaced as the chair of Nutrien’s board of directors by former TC Energy chief executive Russ Girling.

Nutrien says with Magro’s resignation from its board, the board has decided to reduce the number of directors to 11 from 12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:NTR)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
TorontoBound QEW on the downside of the Burlington Skyway - the right lane is blocked with a collision. #TBQEW…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:51 AM
A nice mild start to the week and a nice finish BUT some ❄️ for the middle of the week with cold temperatures for #Toronto GTA. (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more