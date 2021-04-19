Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
North American stock markets down in early trading to start the week
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 19, 2021 9:43 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 19, 2021 at 9:44 am EDT
A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
TORONTO — Losses in the technology and energy sectors weighed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in early trading as Canada’s main stock index edged lower in early trading and U.S. stock markets stepped back.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 6.85 points at 19,344.47.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 111.87 points at 34,088.80. The S&P 500 index was down 6.37 points at 4,179.10, while the Nasdaq composite was down 44.68 points at 14,007.66.
The Canadian dollar traded for 80.04 cents US compared with 79.98 cents US on Friday.
The June crude contract was down three cents at US$63.16 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.72 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$9.60 at US$1,770.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 10 cents at US$4.26 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)