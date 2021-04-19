MUST-WATCH: Bob Odenkirk and Nic Cage entering the Top 10!

Nic Cage, Bob Odenkirk, and the son of Andy Serkis each have a new film entering the 680 NEWS MUST-WATCH Top 10 this week! But will any of them top the list, or will a new dark comedy from Amazon Prime Video clinch that spot? Keep reading to find out!

Nobody

Streaming platform: VOD

Some intense action to start off this week!

Nobody stars Bob Odenkirk (of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul) as a family man going through a bit of a rut. His wife doesn’t seem to love him anymore, and his son doesn’t respect him. One day, a couple of thugs break into his house while the family’s sleeping. While he has a chance to attack them, he doesn’t. This leads him to a path of revenge, where this average Joe becomes nobody to mess with. Also starring Connie Nielsen (of Promising Young Woman), Christopher Lloyd (of Back to the Future), and the RZA (of the Wu-Tang), this intense action film is sure to give you that John Wick vibe!

You can watch it on your VOD service of choice now!

The Kid Who Would Be King

Streaming platform: Disney+

Some more action, but this one’s for the whole family!

The Kid Who Would Be King modernizes the legend of King Arthur. A young boy called Alex (played by Louis Serkis, the son of motion capture thespian Andy Serkis) discovers a sword stuck in a stone, and pulls it out. He then finds Merlin (played by both Patrick Stewart and Angus Imrie), who tells him a powerful enchantress (played by Rebecca Ferguson) is coming to take over the land. So this kid who would be king has to gather his knights of the roundtable, to prepare to fight. Directed by Joe Cornish (who directed Attack the Block, one of Britain’s best sci-fi films of the 2010s), this is an entertaining romp for the whole family!

This film is available on Disney+ now!

Made For Love

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

If you’re looking for a dark comedy, here’s a new show sure to provide some laughs!

Made For Love is an HBOMax original that is available in Canada on Amazon Prime Video. It stars Cristin Milioti and Billy Magnussen (re-uniting from the Black Mirror episode USS Callister) as a married couple. Magnussen is a tech billionaire who has created a computer chip that can allow couples to share all their thoughts. He implants them in himself and his wife against her wish, at which point, she leaves him. She then attempts to survive on her own and prevent her recapture, despite the fact that her husband can see literally everything she does.

You can watch all episodes now!

Why Are You Like This

Streaming platform: Netflix

Perhaps you want a comedy that’s not as high concept. Here’s the show for you!

Why Are You Like This is an Australian show starring Naomi Higgins, Olivia Junkeer, and Wil King. They’re a group of 20-somethings navigating the complex modern day world. They’re trying to find love, lust, success, and happiness. But it’s a very confusing world, they might not be able to find it. From putting on drag shows to getting cured after going to therapy once, this show skewers the experience of the average person on the border of millennial and Gen Z.

All episodes of this show are available on Netflix now!

Willy’s Wonderland

Streaming platform: VOD

Last but certainly not least, Nic Cage is here to blow us away!

In Willy’s Wonderland, the Academy Award winning actor plays a man of few words who’s hired to clean up a Chuck E Cheese type business overnight. He’ll clean it all, from mopping the floor to wiping down the fryers. But while he cleans, the animatronic puppets come alive. And similar to Five Nights at Freddy’s, they’ve got a taste for human blood. Also starring Beth Grant and Emily Tosta, this is a fun horror film that is sure to become a cult classic in the years to come!

This film is available on your VOD service of choice now!

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Bad Trip – Netflix

9. Sugar Daddy – VOD

8. Why Are You Like This – Netflix

7. Exterminate All the Brutes – Crave

6. Made For Love – Amazon Prime Video

5. The Kid Who Would Be King – VOD

4. Godzilla vs. Kong – VOD

3. Nobody – VOD

2. Nomadland – Disney+

1. Willy’s Wonderland – VOD