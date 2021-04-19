Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,204.42, down 146.90 points.)

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 19 cents, or 0.41 per cent, to $46.82 on 19.3 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up five cents, or 5.62 per cent, to 94 cents on 9.3 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Financials. Down 54 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $117.95 on 8.5 million shares.

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSX:GXE). Energy. Up half a cent, or one per cent, to 50 cents on 6.6 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 10 cents, or 0.37 per cent, to $27.07 on 5.7 million shares.

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSX:ARX). Energy. Down 10 cents, or 1.26 per cent, to $7.83 on 5.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Up $1.10, or 1.8 per cent, to $61.68. A massive wireless outage that has left customers of Rogers Communications Inc. without phone or texting services since early Monday has broad economic ramifications across Canada, experts said. In addition to personal communications, experts said the outage is impacting business sales and services such as food delivery and curbside pickup, payments that require a wireless connection and the ability for people to work remotely. The service interruption could also have health implications, with some Rogers customers saying they’ve been unable to book or check-in for medical appointments. Rogers spokesman Andrew Garas said the national wireless carrier is working to fix the issue and apologized to customers. Residential and business wireline internet services — also referred to as wired or broadband internet — are not impacted, Garas said. According to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, problems are being reported in most major Canadian cities but appeared to be concentrated in southern Ontario.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX:NTR). Down $2.45, or 3.5 per cent, to $67.60. Nutrien Ltd. says chief executive Chuck Magro is stepping down and will be succeeded by Mayo Schmidt, the company’s chair. The fertilizer company says Magro is leaving to pursue new opportunities, effective immediately. Schmidt joined the Viterra board as a director in 2012 and has been chair since May 2019. He is a former chief executive of grain handling company Viterra Inc. and power utility Hydro One Ltd. Schmidt will be replaced as the chair of Nutrien’s board of directors by former TC Energy chief executive Russ Girling. Nutrien says with Magro’s resignation from its board, the board has decided to reduce the number of directors to 11 from 12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press