Facebook removing content related to Chauvin trial to prevent harm

As the jury continues to deliberate in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Facebook says they will be removing any posts calling for “civil unrest or violence” in Minneapolis.

Bracing for a verdict in the #DerekChauvin murder trial, Facebook says it plans to "limit content that could lead to civil unrest or violence." The case over George Floyd's death is now in the hands of the jury. Full statement from @Facebook here: https://t.co/eSx8GOnAuv — Caryn Ceolin (@carynceolin) April 19, 2021

In a news release, Monica Bickert, the Vice President of Content Policy, says they are “working around the clock” to look for any potential threats. She adds this could include “calls to bring arms to areas in Minneapolis.” This applies for both Facebook and Instagram posts.

The social media service will also removes any content that violates their community standards. Posts of this nature could include “hate speech, bullying and harassment, and violence and incitement.”

In Illinois, Governor J.B. Pritzker activated the Illinois National Guard ahead of possible unrest following a verdict.

Chauvin is facing charges of second degree murder, third degree murder, and second degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd in May, 2020. Floyd’s death sparked ongoing protests across the United States.

Facebook has identified Minneapolis as a “high-risk” location. This means they’ll be keeping a close eye on posts in that area for any potential violence in the face of a verdict. They add that while Derek Chauvin is considered a public figure for “voluntarily placing himself in the public eye,” they will remove any attacks that are considered severe.

As for any posts regarding George Floyd, they consider him an “involuntary public figure.” As such, they are applying a higher level of protection to any content regarding him.

Any disturbing or sensitive content will be marked per Facebook’s policies, and they will take down any misinformation. Facebook will also work with local, state and federal law enforcement if any violence will arise.

If convicted, Chauvin could spend up to 40 years in jail. The jury continues to deliberate.