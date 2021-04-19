Drop-in COVID-19 testing available at 5 Toronto sites today

The City of Toronto announced five pop-up testing sites that will be accepting walk-ins without appointments on Monday.

The five sites are located in the east end of the city:

East York Community Centre, 1081 1/2 Pape Ave

Angela James Arena, 165 Grenoble Dr

Crescent Town Health Centre, 4 The Market Place

TNO Youth Centre, 18 Thorncliffe Park Dr

South Riverdale Community Health Centre, 955 Queen St E