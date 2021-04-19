Loading articles...

Drop-in COVID-19 testing available at 5 Toronto sites today

Last Updated Apr 19, 2021 at 8:49 am EDT

Friaaz Azeez gets tested for COVID-19 from a health care worker at a pop-up testing centre at the Islamic Institute of Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Friday, May 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The City of Toronto announced five pop-up testing sites that will be accepting walk-ins without appointments on Monday.

The five sites are located in the east end of the city:

  • East York Community Centre, 1081 1/2 Pape Ave
  • Angela James Arena, 165 Grenoble Dr
  • Crescent Town Health Centre, 4 The Market Place
  • TNO Youth Centre, 18 Thorncliffe Park Dr
  • South Riverdale Community Health Centre, 955 Queen St E

